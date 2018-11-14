Fundraising festive wreath workshop will support Leamington civic charities

A special civic craft workshop is being arranged which will boost the coffers of the mayor’s charity appeal.

On Saturday December 8 Leamington mayor Councillor Heather Calver hosts a floral Christmas wreath making session.

Guided by professional florist and Leamington Flower Club member Julia Mitchell, the event is being held at The Studio, Jephson Gardens.

A spokesman said: “This is an exciting opportunity to learn how to make your own Christmas wreath from an expert member of the flower club supported by other club members. As well as acquiring a new skill you leave with your own wreath - which would cost around £40 from a florists - all ready for Christmas. The workshop includes a glass of Christmas fizz and mince pies.”

The Mayor, Cllr Heather Calver, said: “We do hope that people will be able to join us to make their very own Christmas wreath. It will be fun and informal and set in the wonderful Studio in the heart of Jephson Gardens in Leamington Spa.”

Tickets cost £35, call 01926 450906 or email mayor@leamingtonspatowncouncil.gov.uk as soon as possible to safeguard your place. All monies will go to the Mayor’s Charity Fund which this year supports both the Head and Neck Cancer Foundation and the Mencap Valley Road Respite Centre.

Julia Mitchell said: “We are delighted to run this workshop for the mayor and her worthwhile charities. We do hope people will be able to join us. And if you like the idea of taking up flower arranging then come and join us at the friendly Leamington Flower Club.”

The club meets on the third Tuesday in the month at 7.15pm at Leamington Baptist Church. The club has a festive demonstration on Tuesday November 20 at 7.15pm at Leamington Baptist Church, Chandos Street. For tickets contact Jean Myatt on 01926 451092.