Government gives thousands to help tackle homelessness in Warwick district

A government grant of more than £300,000 has been given to help tackle the homelessness issue in the Warwick district.

£370,000 has been awarded to Warwick District Council following the Government’s announcement in March of a £30m Rough Sleepers Initiative.

The bid for funding was secured following a detailed submission by the Council’s housing team.

Confirmation of the funding will allow the Council to progress a number of plans, as part of its £3m investment, alongside Warwickshire County Council, to reduce rough sleeping and homelessness in the district.

This includes the provision of a direct access hostel offering around 20 beds to people who are sleeping rough or who are at risk of sleeping rough.

Other measures include the recruitment of a Rough Sleepers’ Co-ordinator, a Housing First Office, additional outreach workers and the start of a new service to provide medium term housing support to those making the transition from sleeping rough to a residential setting.

Councillor Peter Phillips, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for housing and property services, said: “Earlier this year we committed to take decisive action to tackle the problem of homelessness and rough sleeping head on and its root cause.

“In a matter of months and thanks to this new funding, additional funds allocated by the Council and the dedication of our housing team, we are now in a position to start to provide the long term support the most vulnerable in our society so desperately need.”