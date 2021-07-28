'Guy of Warwick Day' set to return to the town

Members of the Guy of Warwick Society and the Slaughterhouse Players promoting Guy of Warwick Day with one of the Town Ambassadors. Photo supplied

The Guy of Warwick Society will be welcoming back ‘Guy of Warwick Day’ to the town.

After missing last year due to the Covid pandemic, this years celebration of Warwick’s legendary hero will take place at Guys Cliffe House on Sunday August 8.

The day offers a unique opportunity to take a ‘Guyded Tour’ around the grounds and remains of Guys Cliffe House.

There visitors will be able to see the giant sized stone statue of Guy in the Mary Magdalene Chapel as well as Guy’s cave, the last refuge and possible burial place of England’s forgotten hero.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards enabling the society to carry out a Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey of Guy’s cave.

People can help support the society in their quest to discover more about the legendary final resting place of Guy and Felice, by attending the event and joining in the activities.

There will also be several stalls as well as entertainment, including; ‘splat the dragon’ and ‘pin the tail on the ‘live’ Dun Cow’.

An exhibition, refreshments, licensed bar and a souvenir stand will also be on site.

In addition, there will be performances from the local amateur theatre group ‘The Slaughterhouse Players’ who will share some tongue-in-cheek tales from the 10th century.

As there is a limited capacity at Guys Cliffe there will be no admission on the day without advanced tickets.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and accompanying children are free of charge.

If anyone is intending to come by car, parking is £2 per vehicle for the day - bookable in advance.

Tickets can be purchased online via the societies website: www.thegows.co.uk or they can be collected from the tourist information centre in The Court House as well as from Ronnie Bar in Jury Street.