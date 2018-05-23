Head record store in Leamington will re-open in June

Head record store in Leamington is set to re-open under new ownership at the start of June.

The branch, which was part of a small chain of stores across the UK and Ireland, closed in January after its parent company went into administration.

But Leamington branch manager Simon Dullenty is now the owner of the store in the Royal Priors and has said that the shop is “here for the forseeable future”.

Mr Dullenty, who has run the Leamington store for ten years, said: “The Leamington store was always a great shop which was popular.

“The resurgence of vinyl helped it to stay afloat and we also did well with sales of headphones and turntables.

“Some of the previous members of staff will return - I asked everybody to come back but some have got new jobs or gone on to do other things.

“We want to be open for the foreseeable future. I would have loved to have all the old members of staff back but it’s god tho have some fresh blood too.”

Along with vinyl, turntables and heaphones, Head also sells CDs and DVDs with prices aimed at matching those offered by online retailers.

Mr Dullenty said the re-opened store would also have a book section focusing on popular culture.

Refunds for gift vouchers purchased before the January closure must still be claimed through the administrator Wilder Coe Ltd, which can be contacted on 01438 847200 or through the address here.

The branch is currently advertising for the part time and weekend job roles of team leader and sales assistant and people can email Mr Dullenty in regard to these at dullentysimon@gmail.com