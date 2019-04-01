Life-saving group in Kenilworth gets funding boost

A new initiative that is working to train people in the Kenilworth community in life-saving skills have been given a much-needed boost.

Kenilworth Heartsafe (KHS) is a town-wide initiative working to make Kenilworth ‘heart safe’. The aims of KHS are: to teach people CPR; to install Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in public places so that all homes and businesses are within a short distance from one and to raise public awareness.

A Kenilworth Heartsafe CPR training session. Photo submitted.

KHS works under the umbrella of Warwickshire Heartsm, which provides emergency response in support of West Midlands Ambulance Service and it also provides CPR and defibrillator training in the community. It has also trained more than 7,000 people in life-saving skills.

Kenilworth Lions Club and Warwickshire County Council have recently made contributions to the group. Kenilworth Lions donated £1,000 as part of its new Dream Scheme initiative, launched earlier this year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Club.

The Dream Scheme sits alongside the ongoing Lions’ programme of grants made to local organisations over the year, and is aimed at making awards which make a significant difference to Kenilworth-based organisations and individuals in realising projects that otherwise might not be achievable.

A Kenilworth Heartsafe CPR training session. Photo supplied.

Gordon Henderson, Kenilworth Lions Club President, said: "We have previously worked closely with Warwickshire Hearts, so we're delighted to be making this grant to help Kenilworth HeartSafe to achieve its ambitious goals."

Warwickshire County Council have donated £1,708 as part of its Community Grant Fund Scheme to support local charities with funds for schemes to make life better for local people.

The donations will be invested in training equipment.

KHS is running training sessions where members of the public can learn CPR and how to use defibrillators at the Abbey Medical Centre in Station Road.

The Kenilworth Lions Club presenting a cheque to the Kenilworth Heartsafe group. Photo submitted.

Sessions are planned for April 18 from 6pm to 7.30pm, May 18 from 10am to 11.30am and June 20 from 12.30pm to 2pm.

The sessions are free and anyone wanting to attend should contact Ryan Smith, practice manager, on: 01926 859 955 Ext 506 or email Ryan.smith@abbeymc.nhs.uk