Historic county hotel to host ghostly goings-on

An exclusive paranormal event comes to one of the most historic hotels in the county this Halloween season.

Investigations, exhibitions, lectures and even a Vampire Masquerade Ball take place at Coombe Abbey as Sage Paracon brings together its third annual UK convention from November 8 to 11.

The Brinklow-based hotel will play host to supernatural investigators from the UK and USA as they hear from a panel of paranormal experts including Katrina Weidman, co-host of Quest Red’s Paranormal Lockdown, leading Ouija board specialist Karen A Dahlman, Chris Fleming and Barri Ghai from Really TVs HELP! My House Is Haunted plus other expert mediums and paranormal writers.

The award-winning venue is a former Cistercian Abbey which is rumoured to be haunted by the monks that lived there, along with other spirits.

Depending on the ticket, the event will also include a paranormal investigation led by the keynote speakers and the weekend will culminate in one of Coombe’s popular four course medieval-themed banquets with a paranormal twist and a VIP Vampire masquerade ball with live bands and karaoke.

MJ Dickson, founder and lead investigator for Sage Paracon, said: “Coombe was the perfect venue to host our weekend as it has never been professionally investigated before so we’re very excited to see what activity we can record at such a beautiful hotel. The Abbey has such a rich history but it also has a much more sinister past when a monk was brutally murdered there in 1345, which has become one of the most famous ghosts to haunt the hotel. This is an exclusive event with only around 100 guests getting quality time with our well-known speakers.”

For more information and for tickets visit www.sageparacon.co.uk/. Buy three tickets, get one free - email mj@sageparacon.co.uk