In Pictures: ball in Warwick raises almost £14k for MS charity

Nearly £14,000 was raised for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust at a charity ball.

More than 200 people came to the black tie event, which was held at the Hilton Warwick on June 9.

Many local companies got involved through sponsorship as well as a ‘live’ and ‘silent’ auction.

Organiser Anna Garratt said: “The night was a huge success - we raised £13,700 for the Multiple Sclerosis Trust through the auction, raffle, ticket sales and donations. So many local companies got involved and helped out.”

