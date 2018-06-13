IN PICTURES: Scarecrows pop up around Kenilworth

Scarecrows have popped up all around Kenilworth this week thanks to the efforts of a Kenilworth school’s PTA.

The Thorns Community Infant School PTA scarecrow trail started on Sunday June 10, and several families have already seen the 35 scarecrows on display in the town.

And residents can still pick up a map, follow the trail and find all the scarecrows before they disappear on Sunday June 17.

The theme this year is ‘Magic, Mystery, Fables and Fairytales’, and the scarecrows this year have impressed the PTA.

A PTA spokesman said: “We are delighted with the interest in the trail this year and very proud of all the school families who have volunteered to build such wonderful characters for us all to enjoy.

“There’s something for everyone, from traditional nursery rhyme figures like Jack and the Beanstalk to much loved film and TV characters like Scooby Doo.

“There are beautiful scarecrows, funny scarecrows and maybe a few scary ones. But as usual, one of the best parts is seeing the community coming together, meeting, chatting and enjoying it.”

Maps can be purchased for £2 at Kenilworth Books, Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Brian Holt, Atkinson Stilgoe, Time for Tea, Steve Crowe butchers, Whitemoor Road Chippy and the Tiltyard.

Sales from the maps will go towards supporting new reading resources for children at Thorns.

Participants can also vote for their favourite scarecrow by returning a voting slip and the winning scarecrows will be announced at the Thorns School summer fair on Saturday 23rd June at 12pm.