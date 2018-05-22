IN PICTURES: Sneak Peek at the return of Warwick Castle’s War of the Roses Live

Following the success of last year’s event, Warwick Castle will be bringing back their War of the Roses Live performance.

To celebrate the return of the show a War of the Roses themed escape room will also be running at the castle.

Both the escape room and the War of the Roses Live performances will launch on Saturday (May 26).

The escape room is available in timed sessions, and costs £5 per person when booked online in advance.

Once participants have successfully freed the prisoner from the escape room, families can pledge their allegiance to either the House of York or the House of Lancaster, and join the crowds in the jousting arena for the Wars of the Roses Live.

Wars of the Roses Live will be shown twice daily from Saturday (May 26) until Sunday June 3, then again during the summer school holidays.

It will also be performed twice daily on weekends in June and July (outside of school holiday times).

For more information or to book click here