IN PICTURES: Warwick Court Leet’s Assizes Day 2018

The annual Warwick Court Leet Assizes Day returned last weekend.

Members of the Court Leet celebrated their Assizes Day last Saturday and visited shops in and around Smith Street.

The event was supported by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Eddy, who is also the Lord of the Leet for his year as Mayor.

The Bailiff of the Court, Mo Sutherland and a number of representatives from Warwick Court Leet and the visiting Courts of Henley, Bromsgrove and Alcester, paraded from Thomas Oken Tea Rooms to St Johns Fish Bar for fish tasting and then the One Stop for flesh and cheese tasting.

This was followed by a visit to Bread and Co. on Smith Street, where Gail Warrington, the Court’s official bread weigher, weighed a number of different loaves and tasted the bread.

The Warwick Court Leet, established in 1554, maintain the ancient traditions of fish and flesh tasting, bread weighing and ale tasting.

Ale tasting was undertaken at Warwick Real Ale, where Graham Sutherland, (Ale Taster) and Keith Hinton, (his apprentice) tested the temperature and the taste of a sample of ale.

This stage of the event was particularly topical since the Court are currently organising their 2018 Beer, Cider and Music festival, to be held at a brand new venue - Warwick West End Centre, Hampton Road, on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 July.

As well as 85 different beers and 26 different ciders, an exciting new addition will be the “Prosecco Bar” and live music will be again provided throughout.