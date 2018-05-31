IN PICTURES: Warwick’s first Guy of Warwick Day

Warwick’s first ‘Guy of Warwick Day’ has been heralded a success after hundreds of people came out to see the story of the legend come to life.

The Guy of Warwick Society, which works to keep alive the stories of Guy of Warwick, initiated the Spring Bank Holiday Monday as ‘Guy of Warwick Day’ and it is set to become an annual event.

In celebration of the day the society teamed up with theatre group the Slaughterhouse Players to provide re-enactments and a procession which told the story of the legend.

The day was part of the Warwick Festival, which also took place over the weekend.

To kick off Guy of Warwick Day, the Slaughterhouse Players re-enacted Guy defeating the giant and Danish Champion, Colbrand at Guy’s Cliffe House, in the presence of the new Warwick mayor, Cllr Richard Eddy.

They then re-enacted the death of Guy in his cave and the passing of the ‘Great Sword’ to the mayor.

A grand medieval procession then passed through Warwick, stopping at St Mary’s Church before heading to Market Square.

More than 250 spectators gathered to see the performance depicting the ‘Slaying of the Dun Cow’.

The procession then moved to the Holloway and gardens of The Globe for further performances.