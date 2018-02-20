Is B&M coming to Warwick?

Plans have been drawn up for a B&M store in Warwick.

According to Warwick District Council’s planning portal, an application has been submitted to put a B&M store on Emscote Road.

The planning application is for a variation of a condition to allow the sale of pets, pet food and other related products.

If given the go ahead the new B&M store would be on the current Homebase site.

B&M stores sell a rang of products including food, DIY items, home furnishings and gifts.

According to the plans if the store got the green light to move onto the site, it would provide up to 60 jobs.

The warehouse retailer currently has stores in Stratford, Coventry and Rugby.

A B&M spokesperson, said: “We’re always looking at sites for new stores and would welcome the opportunity to invest in the region.”

Homebase have also been contacted for a comment.

To view the planning application go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/18/0170.