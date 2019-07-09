Kenilworth firefighters attended "numerous incidents" including large landfill fire last week

Crews from Kenilworth Fire Station have attended "numerous incidents" including a large fire at a landfill site and a garage fire recently.

Last Tuesday (July 2), a crew attended a call out in Leamington which turned out to be a false alarm.

The fire at the landfill site in Bubbenhall. Image courtesy fo Kenilworth Fire Station.

And on Wednesday (July 3) a crew attended a grass fire on Glendale Avenue in Kenilworth.

At about 20 past midnight on Thursday (July 4) a crew was mobilised to assist crews from Leamington Fire Station in Lyttleton Road, Warwick.

The fire involved a shed and fences and firefighters used hose reels to extinguish it.

Then at 11.04pm a crew attended a small fire in Old Milverton Lane in Leamington.

Image courtesy of Kenilworth Fire Station.

On Saturday (July 6) at about 06.19 am, crews were mobilised as part of the initial attendance to a large fire at the landfill site in Bubbenhall.

The incident involved 200 tonnes of refuse well alight.

Three fire appliances and two water carriers attended the incident and crews used main jets to extinguish the fire.

The Kenilworth crew was relieved from the incident just before lunchtime and firefighting continued throughout the day with assistance of on site machinery.

Image courtesy of Kenilworth Fire Station.

Finally, on Sunday (July 7) firefighters were called to a fire in a care home in Leamington, the fire was out on our arrival and a large fan was used to extinguish the fire.