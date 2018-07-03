Kenilworth Lions shop supports new Warwick Hospital birth unit with donation

The Kenilworth Lions Bazaar has donated £650 towards the new Bluebell Birth Centre which opened at Warwick Hospital yesterday (Monday July 2).

A cheque was presented to Michelle Waterfall, supervisor of midwives at Warwick Hospital, on Thursday June 28.

The new birthing unit will allow women to give birth in a more homely environment.

South Warwickshire NHS Trust funded the £1.6million costs to develop the birthing centre, but to make the facility exceptional a £200,000 fundraising appeal was launched.