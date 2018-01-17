Kenilworth Market cancelled due to weather

A weekly market in Kenilwiorth has been cancelled because of the weather forecast.

Kenilworth Market, which was due to take place on Abbey End tomorrow (Thursday January 18), has been cancelled as high winds of up to 48mph are expected across the area.

A spokesperson for the market operator, CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “This weeks Thursday Market has been cancelled as a result of Yellow Weather Warnings of high winds, through until early Thursday morning.

“A number of traders have already contacted the office to cancel their attendance.

“Safety is a priority for us, and setting up market stalls tonight is not an option with the wind forecasts overnight, we have spoken to Warwick District Council and taken appropriate advice and we are following our risk assessments to ensure safety is maintained.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Traders are being contacted.

The market will return next Thursday (January 25)