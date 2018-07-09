Kenilworth MP made new Culture Secretary

The MP for Kenilworth and Southam Jeremy Wright has been appointed as the new Culture Secretary, leaving his earlier position as Attorney General.

The announcement comes after a string of new Cabinet appointments following Boris Johnson's resignation as Foreign Secretary earlier today (Monday July 9).

Jeremy Hunt became the new Foreign Secretary in Mr Johnson's place.

Then Matt Hancock became the new Health Secretary to replace Mr Hunt, leaving the Culture Secretary role vacant.

Mr Wright was then appointed to the post. His role will see him in control of things like the arts, gambling, the media, and sport.

In his first tweet since becoming Culture Secretary, Mr Wright said: "I am very excited to take on this new brief and to leap wholeheartedly into a digital world."

Geoffrey Cox becomes Attorney General.