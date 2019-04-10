Kenilworth residents and visitors invited to annual Walk of Witness

Residents and visitors in Kenilworth and the surrounding areas are being invited to attend the annual Walk of Witness procession and service.

The event is organised by Churches Together in Kenilworth and District (CTK&D), which is an affiliation between eight interdenominational churches in Kenilworth, Leek Wootton, Stoneleigh and Ashow.

Every Good Friday, which is on April 19 this year, there is a Walk of Witness and an open air service.

The Walk of Witness is a chance for Christians to empathise with what Jesus Christ went through before and during his crucifixion, and offers a chance for reflection.

All are welcome to attend at any point along the walk.

At 9.45am there will be refreshments and hot cross buns in St John’s Church before starting the Walk of Witness at 10.20am from the church.

A service will then be held at Abbey End at 10.45am until 11.35am.

After the service there will be prayers on Abbey Hill, where the cross will also be raised.

Free refreshments will be available at the Abbey Hill United Reformed Church.

Keith Grierson, Chairman of Churches Together in Kenilworth and District, said: “Our Good Friday Walk of Witness and open air service is Kenilworth Churches Together’s annual flag ship event. Hundreds of Christians of all denominations and ages give joyful witness to our faith. Pease come and be uplifted and inspired.”

