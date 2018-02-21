Kenilworth RFC plants hundreds of new trees after felling last year

Kenilworth RFC have replanted hundreds of new trees on land near its pitches after felling several in September last year.

The 500 trees, a mix of oak, lime, cherry and hornbeam, were planted in ‘Glasshouse Spinney’ on Saturday February 17.

The site runs between the Rocky Lane footpath, and next to the ‘Cow Patch’ pitches where the club’s juniors play.

The club felled the original trees in September last year due to some of them being infected, which attracted criticism.

But Kenilworth RFC’s grounds manager Rod Jones felt the area would improve in future years thanks to the replanting. He added: “If you start to get trees dying the area’s only going to get worse.”