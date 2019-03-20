Leamington and Kenilworth fire crews attend Baginton chemical incident

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Leamington and Kenilworth have attended a chemical incident at an industrial premises in Baginton.

The Environment Protection Unit, two fire engines from Leamington , a crew from Kenilworth Fire Station and a specialist Hazardous Materials Advisor (HMA) were mobilised.

The incident involved an unknown substance leaking from a lorry trailer.

Crews cordoned off the area until the arrival of the HMA officer.

On the arrival of the HMA officer, two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used PH testing paper and found that the substance was acidic.

The leak was contained and the area made safe.

On site staff are arranging safe disposal via a specialist company.