Leamington and Kenilworth pubs offering free pint during World Cup

Two pubs in Leamington and Kenilworth are offering football fans a free pint of beer when they watch the World Cup this summer.

From Thursday June 14, The Copper Pot in Leamington and The Bear and Ragged Staff in Kenilworth are giving away free pints of a limited edition beer created with football pundit Chris Kamara.

A free pint of the beer, called 'Un-beer-lieveable' after Chris's famous catchphrase, will be available to anyone who watches the football at either of the pubs and downloads the free Greene King Season Ticket app.

It is available on app stores for iOS and Android.