Leamington fire update: Here's what to do if you come across debris from the fire

Advice on how residents can help clean up debris that came from the massive fire in Leamington last week has been issued.

Police and fire services remain at the site of Friday’s (August 27) significant fire, which involved the Leeson Polyurethenes Ltd premises in Juno Drive.

Warwick District Council is leading the response to the clean-up of debris and will soon be clearing the immediate roads of Hermes Close and Juno Drive.

The fire could be seen for many miles. Photo by Dave Hastings of dhPhoto.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: "Reports of debris have been received and as previously advised following advice from Public Health England (PHE), the residue is not considered to be hazardous to health and can be safely removed and disposed of at home in residents' general waste.

"Although toxins or contaminates from plastics will have been eliminated as they burnt, PHE have cautioned that any particles, ash and soot included, can be an irritant.

"Therefore precautions should still be taken when dealing with soot and debris."

PHE’s advice is to:

The fire, which happened on August 27, created a massive plume of smoke which could be seen for miles around. Photo supplied

~ Remove small areas of fine debris/soot wearing rubber gloves, wiping the surface with a dry cloth. A damp cloth can then be used to remove any remaining remnants. The waste, including gloves, should then be bagged and binned. Hands should be washed

~ Care should be taken when clearing large and sharp debris. Wear rubber gloves and bag and bin the waste

~ Soot can be safely washed off vehicles and outdoor furniture by using a fine water spray

~ Fruits and vegetables grown in the garden should be washed and peeled before they are consumed

PHE have said that it would not expect there to be a significant risk from short-term contact with soot in gardens. Because of its size it is unlikely that it could be inhaled if disturbed and therefore unlikely to cause any respiratory symptoms.

If residents are concerned about any residue in their area due to the volume or size of the debris, they should email: [email protected] with their address and contact information.

The council have also issued advice for businesses near the fire site,

A spokesperson said: "Businesses should follow the advice provided.

"Those businesses in the immediate area will be contacted by the police and fire service to regain access to their premises.

"If required, signposting on debris clearance is available from the district council via the emergency planning email address."

Advice for farmers has also been issued.

The council said that following advice received from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), farmers with livestock or agricultural land for grazing/harvesting are advised to:

~ Remove any large pieces of debris as per the advice provided.

~ Don’t graze animals on the land until the debris is removed

~ Allow time for particles to be rained into the land before grazing or harvesting

~ Check water troughs thoroughly and replace water as needed