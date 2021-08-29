Leamington fire update: police say vehicles near fire site can now be collected

Police have said that vehicles that are near the fire site can now be collected.

On Friday (August 27) there was a huge blaze which involved the Leeson Polyurethenes Ltd premises in Juno Drive

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around and it also prompted homes and business to be evacuated and many roads around the area to be closed off.

Many people were forced to leave their cars in the area due to the road closures and fire. Photo supplied

Yesterday (August 28) some roads were reopened, including Queensway with the junctions with Kingsway and Tachbrook Road.

However officers said that it was likely road closures for Juno Drive and Hermes Close were likely to remain until the end of the bank holiday.

On Sunday (August 29) police said that those who have vehicles parked in Hermes Close can now collect them.

A spokesperson said: "Vehicles can now be recovered from Hermes Close.