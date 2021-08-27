'Leamington has been shaken to its core': Reflecting on the day when a huge inferno filled our skies

It was a day we will never forget. A huge fire at a local business engulfed the area, with residents hearing explosions from the blaze.

The smoke could be seen for many miles and emergency services rushed to the scene this morning.

As well as smoke, bits of debris was strewn across the area, affecting nearby businesses.

A photo of the fire, taken by Nicholas Fisher.

Eye witnesses said the debris seemed to be polystyrene, plastic foam and bits of fibreglass.

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, said the blaze has shaken Leamington to its core.

And as we move into the evening, police said one person is still unaccounted.

In what has been a long day of drama, here is what we know at the end of the day.

Bits of plastic from the fire were strewn across the area, affecting nearby businesses. Photo by Ryan Underwood.

Where is the fire?

The fire is at is Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd in Tachbrook Drive Industrial Park. Local businesses and nearby houses were evacuated.

Roads were closed throughout the day.

Have there been any casualties?

Police said one person currently remains unaccounted for, emergency services are working hard to locate them.

What have the emergency services said?

Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue have been speaking to the media tonight to summarise the events of the day.

There is no new major updates so one person still remains unaccounted for at this time. They know who the person is and are working with the family. The person works at the premises and all the other workers are accounted for.

Firefighters said that they don't think that fire is a significant risk anymore but it will take several days to fully put it out. The advice is that everyone within 500 metres of the fire should continue to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed while police continue to investigate. Anyone who develops any breathing difficulties as a result of the fire is asked to contact 101.

What happened to those living nearby?

Emergency crews did evacuate some people from their homes near the fire and many businesses closed and sent their employees home.

Emergency crews also asked people to close their windows due to the heavy smoke and risk of plastics in the air.

The Brunswick Hub opened its doors to anyone who needs help or a cup of tea.

A spokesperson said: "If people have been evacuated and have nowhere to go because of the fire, Brunswick Hub's doors are open to them for a safe place and a cuppa."

Many other people have been messaging to say that they will offer room at B&Bs.

How has the district reacted?

Mandy Littlejohn, a resident in Warwick, watched as the scene unfolded this morning.

She said: "I was on the outskirts of Warwick at about 10.40am when I could see clouds of black smoke that appeared to be coming from Leamington - but I wasn't exactly sure where it was coming from.

"I then had to travel towards Leamington and my route took me closer to the scene and it was then that I realised how horrific it was.

"I was in the area close to the fire and got out to look and there were flames and this billowing black smoke.

"It also sounded like there were explosions coming from within the fire and you could feel the heat and there was a horrific smell - which I later found out was plastic.

"The fire seemed to be getting worse and I just feel for anybody who was near it.

"They had evacuated some of the houses who were near and had told people living further away to keep windows shut because of the toxic fumes.

"They then started to close roads near where I was so I left the area.

"The smoke by the time I got back to Warwick was thick and could be seen near the back of Warwick Castle."

Matt Western, MP for Leamington and Warwick, said: "Leamington has been shaken to its core by the serious factory fire at Leeson Polyurethanes Ltd in Juno Drive near Tachbrook Park Industrial Estate.

"The scale of the blaze is staggering.

"The factory contained chemicals so it extremely important residents keep away from the scene.

"Emergency services are urging people to stay indoors and close windows if you live within 500 metres of the blaze.

"I’ve spoken with police and fire chiefs who are keeping me informed.

"I am very concerned to hear that one person is unaccounted for and we are all praying they are safely found.

"I’m told Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has deployed a dozen fire tenders and crews - and chiefs are confident that they can contain the fire.

"It is understandably worrying for our community and I am concerned for all those employees on site.

"I want to thank the emergency services for their professionalism and bravery - and residents for adhering to guidance.

"Evacuations are still in progress for buildings within 100 metres of the blaze - though this affects only a few residential properties.

"The mega-laboratory has been evacuated and the building is unaffected aside from lingering smells, fumes and soot which has settled."

Photos from the scene