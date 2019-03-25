Leamington hotel to get new lease of life after sale

Hundreds of thousands of pounds will be spent on refurbishing a Leamington hotel which now has a new owner and management.

The Falstaff Hotel, in Warwick New Road, was sold to property investment company Turnbrook Limited on March 15.

Turnbrook has now appointed Assured Hotels, a UK hotel management and advisory business, to manage the 63-bedroom property

Assured will manage a £500,000 refurbishment project for the hotel.

Mathew Griffin, assured’s managing director, commented: “We are delighted to have been appointed to manage The Falstaff Hotel on a day to day basis for the next five years. The task is to work with the owners and staff to deliver a successful refurbishment programme, to increase profitability by most importantly radically improving the quality of the experience for customers.

"Our track record and experience suggests a bright future for this Victorian hotel property and we look forward to making The Falstaff a landmark Leamington Spa hotel.”