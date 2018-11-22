Leamington panto will be supporting children's charity this Christmas

Children's hospice Zoë’s Place has been annoucned as the charity which the Royal Spa Centre pantomime in Leamington will be supporting this Christmas.

All money raised throughout the pantomime run will go directly to the charity - providing activities and equipment for the children, special therapies and support for bereaved families.

Zoë’s Place Trust is a registered charity providing palliative, respite and end of life care to babies and infants aged from birth to five years suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

Its hospices in Coventrry, Liverpool and Middlesbrough look after young children with complex needs.

Last year’s pantomime Sleeping Beauty successfully raised £7,900 for the local charity The Children’s Hyperinsulinism Charity.

Dick Whittington will run at the Royal Spa Centre from Saturday 1 until Sunday 30 December 2018.

For more information and to buy tickets click here.