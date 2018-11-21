Leamington shop given golden lottery playstation after selling three winning tickets

A Leamington shop could well be one of the luckiest places from which to buy a National Lottery Ticket according to the draw’s operating company.

Camelot has rolled out a number of limited edition gold play stations to shops that have sold at least one ‘£1 million plus-winning ticket’ to celebrate the 5,000 millionaires the draw has made since 1994.

But Sunder Sandher says his One Stop Shop store in Tachbrook Road has received one of the play stations after it sold three jackpot winning tickets over the years.

Mr Sandher, whose shop was formerly a Londis branch and The Royals before that, has been in the convenience store business for more than 30 years.

He said that he knows one of the three winners has moved away from Leamington but does not know the identity of the other two or when they bought the tickets.

Across the UK, some of the winners have visited the shops where they had bought their tickets so that they could deliver the play stations.

Mr Sandher said: “Camelot clearly sees us as a ‘lucky store’. I can’t imagine many other shops have sold three winning lottery tickets.

“Maybe our customers are just lucky? I say bring on our fourth jackpot winner.”