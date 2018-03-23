Leamington skiers celebrate success on slopes

A group of five Year 9 skiers, pupils at a Leamington school, have returned in triumph after success on the slopes.

The Kingsley School students returned from competing against international opponents in the Aiglon College Ski Cup in Switzerland.

No Caption ABCDE NNL-180322-113127001

Hannah Dennison, 14, from Daventry and 13-year-old Emma Lawton from Leamington finished in first and second place.

The Kingsley School squad have already been successful on dry slopes in the UK, finishing 4th in the U14 English Schools’ Championships and 9th in The British Schools’ Championships in 2017, but the high profile international competition at Villars-sur-Ollon was their first time competing in an alpine environment.

Hannah and Emma, who have recently returned from the English Schools’ training camp in Norway, finished above competing skiers who live and train in alpine conditions.

Cecilia Goldwin, 14, from Leamington, Lucy Sainsbury, 13, from Stratford-upon-Avon and 14-year-old Lorenza Chapman from Leamington, all of whom had no previous experience on snow, finished above half way in the rankings.

The Kingsley School’s Ski Team Manager, Mr Alan Edwards, said: “This is the start of many great achievements for the team and it will serve as a great motivator to the rest of the 32 girl squad at Kingsley.”

A further 23 skiers also finished competing in the Midland Schools Ski Championships.