Lillington man jailed for 16 years for attempted murder of ex girlfriend

Convicted Iain Andrew MacLachlan Sim has today been sentenced to 16 years in prison for attempted murder following an investigation by Leamington Spa CID.

MacLachlan Sim, 28, of Eden Court, Lillington, Leamington Spa, was found guilty by a jury at Warwick Crown Court last month following a trial.

MacLachlan Sim will serve a further four years on licence. He was also given a 20 year restraining order.

In the early hours of Tuesday 18 October 2016, MacLachlan Sim pushed, 23-year-old Stephanie Butler out of a window on the fourth floor of a maisonette at Fallow Hill, Leamington, following an argument.

When police officers arrived at the scene they found MacLachlan Sim next to the victim.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Stephanie suffered life-changing injuries to her feet, legs and head.

She continues to recover from her injuries.

MacLachlan Sim claimed that she had jumped out of the window but the jury disagreed, instead finding him guilty of deliberately trying to kill her.

Speaking following the sentencing, Police Staff Investigator Roger Hazlewood said: "When the officers arrived at the scene they were confronted with a seriously injured woman and several drunken people being abusive.

"Despite these difficult circumstances, they managed to force entry through a locked gate, secure the scene, and administer vital first aid to the victim while they waited for paramedics and the air ambulance.

"While the victim's injuries were extremely serious, given the distance she fell it is a miracle they weren't more serious. She continues to recover more than 18 months after the incident.

"I would like to thank the local community for their support and assistance throughout this investigation; their help ensured MacLachlan Sim faced justice.

"MacLachlan Sim is a dangerous man. Despite his claims to the contrary, he deliberately tried to kill the woman and in the process inflicted extremely serious injuries that she may never fully recover from. Prison is the best place for him."

