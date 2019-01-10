Long Itchington pond restoration project gets £5,000 boost

A Long Itchington landmark is to be restored thanks to a donation from a building firm providing a funding boost.

Long Itchington Parish Council received £5,000 from Bloor Homes and the money will be used restore the village pond to its former glory.

The Parish Council has announced that the cash will be put towards work aimed at improving the water supply to the pond, which has been a focal point of the village for more than a century.

Although the pond, which is located on the junction of Southam Road and The Green, remains popular with ducks, other wildlife has disappeared as the water quality has steadily declined over the years.

Now the Parish Council is hoping to reverse the decline and ensure the much-loved village landmark becomes a thriving haven for wildlife once more.

Councillor Barbara Atkins, Chair of Long Itchington Parish Council, said: “The pond is one of the main features in the village and means a great deal to the residents who live here.

“When Bloor Homes kindly offered to make a donation of £5,000 towards community projects in the village, we felt that it would be put to best use helping our efforts to restore the pond to its former glory.

“About 20 years ago the pond was cleaned out because it was leaking but since then the water supply has started to decline - the water supply to the pond requires some serious investigation.

“We have already had a survey done but we need to do far more to establish what is behind the problem.”

Councillor Richard Jackson added: “Our aim is to carry out the necessary work over the next few months, so that we have a good water supply for next summer.

“If we can improve both the volume and quality of the water that will lead to more vegetation which will support more wildlife and improve the ecosystem.

“As part of the project we will also be carrying out some general maintenance work on the fencing and pier, as well as some planting to support wildlife.”

Jennifer Towers, at Bloor Homes Midlands, said: “As a developer we are always keen to support the local communities in which we build.