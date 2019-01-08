Lorry full of toys which was stolen from Wellesbourne recovered by police

A lorry full of toys stolen from Wellesbourne Distribution Park in November has now been recovered by police.

The trailer of the lorry contained a batch of toys that were due to be destroyed due to quality control issues.

Police put out a warning to the public because there was concern this particular batch of toys could present a potential safety risk.

The lorry and its load were recovered in Cakemore Road in Rowley Regis, West Midlands, on Wednesday January 2.

Detective Inspector Dave Andrews from Nuneaton CID said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and provided information."

Police enquiries are continuing to establish who stole the lorry as part of 'Operation Yard', launched in November 2018 to address a spike in crime targeting HGVs in Warwickshire.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries can call 101 quoting incident 50 of November 22, 2018. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.