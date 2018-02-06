Macmillan to give free cancer advice and support in Warwickshire towns next week

Free cancer advice and support is coming to towns in Warwickshire next week.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s mobile service will be visiting Market Place in Rugby next Tuesday from 9am to 4pm, Market Square in Warwick next Thursday from 9am to 4pm and outside the Town Hall in Leamington next Friday from 9am to 4pm.

Cancer information specialists will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.

The team encourages anyone with worries relating to cancer to stop by, whether they are living with cancer or caring for someone who is.

Cancer can impact all aspects of your life, not just your health. The team are highlighting issues around the financial impact of cancer. If you’ve been affected by cancer, your finances might not be your first thought, but many people are faced with extra costs they hadn’t considered.

Macmillan research shows that 83 per cent of people are, on average, £570 a month worse off because of a cancer diagnosis.

This is often due to being unable to work and having increased costs such as travel to hospital or increased fuel bills.

Anielle Mellows, a Macmillan Information and Support Specialist on the unit, says,

“It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health. We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

“On the dates mentioned above, we’re here to answer any questions about cancer. Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

For further information about Macmillan’s mobile information service, and planned visits, go to www.macmillan.org.uk/mobileinfo