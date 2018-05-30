Major plan to build up to 2,500 homes northeast of Kenilworth

A major plan to build up to 2,500 homes on a site to the northeast of Kenilworth has been submitted by developers.

Lioncourt Homes are applying for outline permission to build the homes on land at Kings Hill.

As well as the homes, the plan includes a 4,000 sq m 'district centre', a new primary and secondary school, green spaces, new roads within the site and a new access point to the site at the junction of Kings Hill Lane and Stoneleigh Road.

In addition, a new roundabout junction at the south of Saint Martin’s Road and Green Lane and a new limited access junction on Green Lane to the north of Finham Primary School has also been proposed for access in a separate application which falls under Coventry City Council's jurisdiction.

The site was identified in Warwick district's Local Plan for 1,800 homes, with a potential to rise to 4,000 in the future.

The developers' design and access statement read: "The proposed development will create housing choice, increased educational opportunities, community facilities and new amenity spaces for the existing and new community whilst assisting in delivering district required infrastructure and housing and improving public access across the site and to the wider pedestrian network."

The plan has already attracted a torrent of complaints from concerned residents.

Sue Fitton of Finham Brook Flood Group was concerned about the possible increase to flood risks.

She said: "Any development that could increase surface water runoff into the Finham Brook is bound to cause concern, especially to those residents located downstream of the proposed development."

And Stoneleigh and Ashow Parish Council have also objected to the plan, as it thought the planned access and exit roads to the site were 'inadequate.'

Kenilwirth Town Council will discuss the plans at a meeting tomorrow (Thursday May 31).

It is not yet known when Warwick District Council will make a decision on the plans.