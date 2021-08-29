Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in a club Leamington

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Leamington.

Police say the incident happened at around 12.20am on Sunday (August 29) on the 2nd floor of Altoria in Warwick Street.

A 23-year-old man and is currently in hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life changing at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or if theyhave any information that could assist enquiries to report this through the Warwickshire Police website or by calling 101 quoting incident number 2 of August 29.