More than 500 weapons seized at Wellesbourne Market

More than 500 weapons were seized by police at Wellesbourne Market at the weekend.

Officers from Wellesbourne Safer Neighbourhood Team launched a raid on the stall on Saturday (21 July) following concerns raised by members of the public.

Police seized more than 500 weapons from a stall at Wellesbourne Market.

The team seized more than 500 knives as well as crossbows, machetes and tasers disguised as torches.

A 49-year-old man from Hounslow, Middlesex, was arrested on suspicion of possession of offensive weapons. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

PC Holly Stapleton from the Wellesbourne Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “These are deadly weapons that have no place on our streets.

“Many of these knives could have been used to commit crime so we’re pleased have seized them before they could be sold.

“I’d like to thank members of the public who reported their concerns to us. The information they provided allowed us to obtain a warrant and seize the weapons.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries or any other concerns about the sale of weapons they can call 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

