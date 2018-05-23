Motionhouse dance company is now rehearsing at Vitsoe’s new production building in Leamington

Internationally renowned touring dance-circus company Motionhouse has joined British furniture manufacturer Vitsoe in its new home in Leamington to bringing together the arts and manufacturing in one inspirational space.

Vitsoe’s naturally lit and ventilated 135-metre long by 25-metre furniture production building on Warwick New Road is also providing a rehearsal space for Motionhouse.

The initiative has received funding from Arts Council England, which has praised the innovative and creative nature of the partnership.

Mark Adams, managing director of Vitsoe, said: “In conceiving our new building, we wanted to create a space that was adaptable and enabled us to explore cultural interactions and connections.

“Experiencing dance can have a powerful, transformative effect and Motionhouse is a creative force whose work is truly breath-taking.

“Our collaboration brings together creative minds from different disciplines, offering new perspectives that enrich our working lives.”

Motionhouse played an important role in bringing Vitsoe to Leamington where a vibrant cultural community was a key consideration.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Motionhouse.

Vitsoe officially opened the new production building in October 2017.