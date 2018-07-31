New businesses welcomed to Warwick during street party

New businesses were welcomed to Warwick during an annual street party last week.

Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy joined in the Party on Smith Street, held Saturday, and celebrated the recent openings of new shops in the independent shopping street.

The official opening of Peeli. Photo supplied.

The mayor formally re-opened The Quilters’ Den, a familiar shop on the street, now under the new ownership of Karen McIlwraith who took over last month.

Prior to running The Quilters’ Den, Karen was in commercial finance, but has been sewing for the last 40 years and quilting for the last seven years.

Karen and her team have a ‘quilting for everyone’ approach and are happy to assist both those new to the craft and experienced patchwork and quilters alike.

Also officially opening this weekend was Peeli, a design and print studio specialising in reusable custom prints and adhesive artwork.

The official opening of Happy Puccia. Photo submitted.

Founded by Phil Baker, a previous sports agent, Peeli takes inspiration from small and large format printing methods using high-end printing equipment at its Warwick studio.

The Mayor also officially welcomed Happy Puccia restaurant to the town.

Run by Guisy Gigante and Luigi Mongelli, Happy Puccia specialises in authentic food and bakes from Puglia in southern Italy, including pasticciottos, the Italian custard and cherry-filled breakfast pastry, and sandwiches made from region’s pizza dough-like bread, the puccia.

In addition to the shop openings, the Mayor enjoyed a quick haircut from Paul Evans at Barbers of Warwick, donating the cost of the cut to the defibrillator fundraiser being held during the Smith Street Party.

The reopening of The Quilters' Den. Photo supplied.

The Mayor also welcomed other new businesses to the street, including Rachel David’s Textile Anarchist.

Mayor Richard Eddy, said: “With my family’s heritage in independent retail and local trading, I am a massive supporter of our local shops and it was a privilege for me to celebrate new arrivals in Warwick with formal openings during the Party on Smith Street event.

“From innovative uses of technology in creative printing and design with Phil and Dani at Peeli, the age- and ability-inclusive approach shown by Amanda and team at The Quilter’s Den, to the delicious Apulian food at Happy Puccia, these retailers are the perfect example of the varied and quality-rich offerings that Smith Street offers shoppers who look for a personal touch and support independent retailers.”