New-look Leamington bandstand officially reopened

A brass band played on Leamington's new-look bandstand for the first time as the landmark was officially reopened today.

The once dilapidated bandstand, at the Pump Room Gardens, has undergone a major restoration as part of a wider and ongoing programme of works to bring the park back to its former glory.

Warwick District Council's deputy chief executive Bill Hunt, Friends of the Pump Room Gardens group chairman Archie Pitts and the council's chairman Cllr Stephen Cross all made short speeches thanking all those involved in the project before the ribbon was cut.

This was followed by a performance by the Royal Spa Brass band and the cutting of a commemorative cake at nearby Leamington Art Gallery and Museum, which is also currently displaying an exhibition about the restoration work.

Those attending the event were also given tours of the gardens and watched a talk by

