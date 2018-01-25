Objections piling up to plans for McDonald’s in Warwick

Plans for a McDonald’s in Warwick have been met with numerous objections.

Last week the Courier ran a story about plans for a two-storey drive-through McDonald’s on the Tesco car park in Emscote Road.

Plans for the diner were originally submitted a few years ago when the application for Tesco was first agreed.

The plans now have more than 30 letters of objection, including one from Warwick Town Council.

Residents objected for a number of reasons including concerns about traffic in the area, litter and antisocial behaviour.

One resident said: “To lower our own standards and that of the beautiful and historic county town of Warwick, and surrounding area, to this lowest possible common denominator is totally unacceptable.”

The town council’s objection said: “Warwick Town Council objects to this application.

“On the original application - the car park size was agreed when Tesco was smaller, only selling grocery – since then it has expanded – the car parking has remained the same – there is insufficient parking for this development as well.

“The traffic report was taken at a time that would be quiet and should be carried out at a more realistic time.

“This development is contra to the local plan traffic provision which states that the Emscote Road will have to accommodate additional traffic from Heathcote – therefore no extra traffic can be planned for the Tesco site as the road is already beyond capacity.

“In the original application - County Highways had already objected to the junction at Emscote Road and were given an assurance by the developer that no additional traffic would come from future development.

“County Highways maintained that major reconstruction of this area would be required to protect pedestrians and cyclists on Emscote Road.

“The present cycle route is currently interrupted by this junction.”

For full objections and to view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/17/2263.