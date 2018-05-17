Oktoberfest event could take place in Leamington

Leamington could host an Oktoberfest German beer festival event in the autumn.

The company Oktoberfestivals has set up a Facebook page which outlines its plans to hold the event at an as yet unspecified venue in the town on Saturday October 27 from 12.30pm to 10.30pm.

The page states that the "prospective event" for over-18s would include: "German beers in steins, oompah bands, delicious pretzels and bratwurst and a Bavarian-style beer hall.

The page says: "Oktoberfest is hitting town for a weekend of beer and cheer! Prepare your lederhosen and dirndls, because it's time to grab a beer and have a sing-a-long.

"Inspired by a deep love of the traditional Bavarian festival and great beer, Oktoberfest ComesLeamington would feature one of the biggest beer halls around, authentic German food stalls and live entertainment all evening long."

So far, 176 Facebook users have said they want to go to the event and 3,100 others are interested in attended.

To find the event search for Oktoberfest comes to Leamington Spa on Facebook.