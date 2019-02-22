Only a couple of days left to register for Warwick Half Marathon

There is only a couple of days left to sign up for the Warwick Half Marathon.

The team at Warwick Racecourse and members of the Warwick Rotary Club have joined together to make sure the Warwick Half Marathon continues this year.

For the last few years The British Heart Foundation has run the annual event.

According to the those behind this year’s event the charity could not come to Warwick because of other commitments.

The racecourse is now working in partnership with Warwick Rotary Club.

Part of the entrance fee this year will still be donated to the British Heart Foundation and runners can also nominate a charity to run for.

Andre Klein, General Manager at Warwick Racecourse, said: “We’re looking forward to hosting the Warwick Half Marathon this year. It’s a fantastic day for the town and we’re delighted to be involved.

"We’ve already had a lot of sign-ups and we’re expecting a strong field of runners on the day.”

Registration for the 2019 Warwick Half Marathon closes at 23.59pm on Sunday February 24.

Entry is priced at £30 plus booking fee.

To register click here