The opening date for the long-delayed Kenilworth Station has been announced.

The station will finally open on Monday April 30.

Monica Fogarty, joint managing director of Warwickshire County Council said: "I am pleased to say that, today, Warwickshire County Council and West Midlands Trains have agreed that Kenilworth Station will come into service on Monday 30th April.

"More details will follow regarding timetables and ticketing as soon as it becomes available."