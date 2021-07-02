Action programme to tackle climate change in Warwick and Stratford districts will be considered by councils next week

Warwick district and Stratford district councillors are set to consider a report which paves the way for the authorities to respond to the climate emergency.

For the first time, the two district councils will be setting out their shared ambitions to reduce carbon emissions and to prepare for the impacts of changing weather patterns across south Warwickshire.

The proposals include a joined programme of work to develop a Climate Change Action Programme (CCAP) covering the whole of South Warwickshire and commitment to delivering many of the recommendations brought forward by the People’s Inquiry into Climate Change.

Climate change.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for climate change, Cllr Alan Rhead, said: “The effects of the pandemic and postponement and subsequent cancellation of the referendum have in no way dampened the commitment we made in 2019 to tackle climate change.

"We have already achieved a great deal, but the scale of the task facing the councils, our partners and our communities means that we will now have to redouble our efforts.

"We are in a great place to do that, not least thanks to the amazing work undertaken by the 30 representatives who took part in the People’s Inquiry on Climate Change, whose report details the priorities of local people.”

“We are looking forward to working on this jointly with Stratford District Council and firmly believe that by combining our resources we have a much greater chance to achieve our shared goal to facilitate decarbonisation across both districts to as close to zero as possible.”