Bin collections in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth to be collected earlier due to hot weather

Rubbish and recycling collections will start earlier. Graphic by Warwick District Council

Bin collections scheduled to take place over the next few days across the Warwick district will be taking place earlier due to the hot weather.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for the high temperatures.

Due to the continued hot weather refuse and recycling collection crews will be starting one hour earlier.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: "Due to the extreme weather warning for heat over the next few days scheduled refuse and recycling collections in Warwick District will commence one hour earlier at 6am on Wednesday July 21 and Thursday July 22.