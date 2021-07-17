British Motor Museum in Gaydon to host Land Rover show to celebrate Range Rover's 50th anniversary

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon will be hosting a Land Rover show to celebrate Range Rover's 50th anniversary. Photo supplied

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon will be hosting a Land Rover show to celebrate Range Rover's 50th anniversary.

The show will celebrate the 50th anniversary, which was actually last year but the celebration was postponed due to the pandemic.

Now in its seventh year, the weekend show will take place on July 31 and August 1 and will showcase hundreds of Land Rovers from 1948 to the present day.

The Range Rover Register will be present to celebrate the anniversary. Visitors can enjoy displays showing how the range was developed over four generations.

Vehicles will include 1970 Velars, special anniversary models, limited edition models, modified derivatives/emergency vehicle collections plus normal build models from 1970 to the present day.

Well known journalist, Emrys Kirby will host two special technical talks in the museum workshop all about the 100” Wheelbase Land Rover on the Saturday.

There will also be live commentary throughout the weekend talking to some of the clubs and hearing stories behind their cars.

At the centre of the show will be the arena providing entertainment over the weekend.

Dave Barker and Tim Watson will lead an arena team, providing commentary and inviting owners, restorers, club members and enthusiasts toshare their stories.

Tom Caren, show manager at the British Motor Museum said: “Last year’s 50th celebrations were postponed so this year we’re looking forward to having a belated birthday celebration.

"The show is a great day out for all the family with displays, live music, parades and club celebrations and for those wanting to make a weekend of it, camping is also available.”

Visitors can enjoy live music with popular singing trio 'My Favourite Things' performing on the Saturday and ‘The Barn-Ettes’ on the Sunday.

Children are also invited to come along and display their 'Mini Me' vehicles.

Those looking for much sought-after spare parts can browse for merchandise and vehicle parts in the trade area.

The museum and collections centre will also be open where visitors can view a wide range of Land Rovers, including the original HUE 166.

Ticket prices are Adults £14.50, Children £9 (5-16 years), Under fives are free, concessions £12.50. Camping is £10 per person for one night booked in advance.

Anyone wishing to enter their Land Rover into the show can do so for £9. This also includes entry to the show for the driver and passenger for the weekend.

Additional tickets are available to purchase if extra passengers are required.