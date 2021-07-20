British Motor Museum shows support for classic car show in Leamington which will raise funds for charities around the town

Warwick Kia managing director David Derbyshire, British Motor Museum explainer Jim Ellison and Leamington Rotary Club fundraising committee chairman Barry Andrews.

The British Motor Museum at Gaydon is the latest organisation to show its support for a classic car show being held in Leamington this summer to raise money for local charities.

Some 200 classic cars will line up in the Pump Room Gardens on Sunday September 26 for the annual ‘Cars at the Spa’ show, organised by Leamington Rotary Club.

Rotary fundraising committee chairman Barry Andrews said: “I am very pleased that the British Motor Museum will again be displaying some classic cars from its collection, and also providing a prize for a competition promoting the event.

“All the money raised will go to local charities and some international relief operations and I would like to thank David Derbyshire at Warwick Kia for agreeing to be our generous sponsor again.

“We are also very grateful to Leamington BID for helping finance the event, and to Newsline PR for again providing us with a full public relations campaign of press, social media and design.”

Mr Andrews said that with the show being cancelled last year, it was all the more welcome that these organisations were donating their time and money so that every penny raised could go to deserving charities whose fund-raising had suffered during the pandemic.

“In addition, we will be inviting visitors to make a donation and there will also be programmes on sale,” he said.

Hannah Dobson, marketing and HR coordinator for the British Motor Museum, said: “We are delighted to be back at this event again, having been at the inaugural show two years ago, and we fully support Leamington Rotary Club in its efforts to make this an annual feature of the town.”

Cars from individual owners and classic car clubs across the region will be at the show; there will be free admission to the public between 10.30 am and 4.00 pm, live entertainment throughout the day, food and drink outlets and a picnic area.