Budding boxers in Leamington will benefit from donation of equipment from global company endorsed by champion fighters including Anthony Joshua and Conor McGregor

Spabar CEO Jazz Gill with Leamington Community Boxing head coach Babs Kandola, the donated equipment, and the members of one of the club's youth classes.

Boxers in Leamington of varying ages and abilities will benefit from a generous donation of equipment made by an international company which has been endorsed by world champion fighters and global celebrities.

Sparbar CEO Jazz Gill was so impressed after seeing he work done by Leamington Community Boxing that he made the £1,500 donation of equipment personally.

The club, based next to the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple, aims to be as inclusive to as many members of the community as possible offering classes to people of all ages and abilities and focusing on getting children into the sport.

Jazz said: "We’re dedicated to help develop the next generation of future world champions. Or to simply take the kids out of the streets.

"Throughout the UK, currently over 40 kids are provided a free Sparbar home gym and pro mentoring."

Sparbar has created a device which practices the fun in punching and defensive skills without a coach, suitable for anyone no matter what age, gender or fitness level.

The company is endorsed by world champions and celebrities including Anthony Joshua, Sugar Ray Leonard, Conor McGregor, Anderson ‘Spider’ Silva, Tyron Woodley, Roy Jones Jr, Jon Jones, Usher and Kevin Hart.