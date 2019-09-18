Can you help Leamington journalist give attacked and disowned Sri Lankan dog Kandy a new home?

A dog attacked with a machete and dumped on the beach in Sri Lanka has been offered a lifeline by a Leamington journalist.

The puppy, now named Kandy after the city in which she is being fostered, was found on a beach with a terrible wound to her side before being taken in by a charity.

Leamington journalist Laura Kearns with dogs including Kandy in Sri Lanka

Rescuers believe she had been attacked by her owners in a bid to get her to leave them alone.

After visiting Sri Lanka twice in the past two years and supporting several dog charities in the country since, Laura Kearns and James Pedley read about the young dog's plight on social media.

Despite several appeals to find her a home in her country, no one came forward and the dog was set to be put back on the streets.

Laura, a 30-year-old journalist in Leamington, said: "We followed her ordeal and after speaking to the charity, knew she would die if she went back on the street.

James Pedley with Kandy in Sri Lanka

"She was owned before meaning she has no road sense, and is so friendly she would end up following the wrong people and the same thing could happen again or worse.

"The charity is so stretched it cannot keep her, and no one else would take her, so days before she was due to go on the streets we said as a last resort we would adopt her - although we do not take lightly the idea of flying a dog to the UK.

"We know some may say there is enough dogs in this country, and we know that - I spend most Christmas mornings volunteering for the Dogs Trust - but we are this girl's last hope and could not sit by and do nothing."

Kandy is currently at a foster home where she has had her vaccinations and will wait three months before coming to her new home.

But with the expense to get her to the UK tipping £1,000, the pair are trying to raise the money to pay for flights, vaccinations, her travel documents and other associated costs.

They are holding a fun day at the site of chef James' street food van, and have also set up a fund-raising page.

James, who is also a drummer in Coventry-based rock band Luna Kiss, said: "Dogs in Sri Lanka are often treated badly and we want to give Kandy the best life here. We cannot wait to get her home now.

"We would be so grateful to anyone who could help with our appeal to get her to the UK."

The fun day is being held at JP's Kitchen, in Coventry Road, Exhall on Saturday September 28 from 3pm.

It will include street food, games, raffle, glitter face painting, bouncy castle to name a few.

Visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-bring-kandy-to-the-uk to donate.