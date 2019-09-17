Can you help the family of two-year-old Leamington boy Romeo who has a brain tumour?

Thanks have been given to those who have donated to an ongoing online appeal which has raised thousands of pounds to help the family of a young Leamington boy who has a brain tumour.

Two-year-old Romeo Teixeira was diagnosed with the tumour in June and has just undergone a third round of chemotherapy out of six at Birmingham Children’s Hospital where he is saying and receiving treatment.

His father, Leandro, has had to give up his job at waste management contractor Veolia to be by his son’s side and has set up a gofundme page which has so far raised £2,780 for the cause.

Leandro said: “I want to say a massive thanks to all of the people who have donated so far.

“I’m trying to get cards out to all of them to thank them personally.

“We need these donations and for the appeal to get a boost because money is quite tight at the moment.

“Romeo is a little soldier and is battling on and this money will really help.”

Romeo’s brain tumour was 11cm in size when it was first discovered.

He has lost his vision in both eyes and, due to the treatment, will be infertile in the future.

He suffered a number of seizures in January and had an operation to remove some of the tumour when he was diagnosed in the summer.

Once his course of chemotherapy has been completed he will have an MRI scan to check to see if another operation can be carried out to remove what remains of the tumour.

Donations to the appeal will go towards food, bills, transport to hospital and any other thing which will support Romeo’s father and mother Kelly who also have a newborn boy Cristiano.

The family have been providing updates on Romeo’s progress via the gofundmepage and have set a fundraising target of £5,000.

For more information visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/fundraiser-for-romeo-with-cancer-brain-tumour