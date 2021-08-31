Could you brave the elements to raise vital money for The Myton Hospices?

The Myton Hospices is urging its supporters to brave the elements this autumn with the launch of two new fundraising challenges.

Swim for Myton takes place from tomorrow September 1 to December 1 and invites fundraisers to swim one of our four distances, take on a team challenge or pick their own distance.

The charity hopes to raise £5,500 from the event and fundraisers will receive special gifts depending on how much sponsorship they raise.

Fire walk.

Swimmers pledging to raise £50 will receive a Myton water bottle, those raising £150 will receive a Myton water bottle and banded silicone swimming cap and those pledging to raise £500 will receive a water bottle, swimming cap and branded towel.

Taking place on Bonfire Night (Friday November 5), the Fire Walk, kindly sponsored by Audhali Fresh Farm Foods, is a unique opportunity to test your mind over matter and walk over hot coals for the cause.

Under the professional supervision of experts UK Fire Walk, fundraisers will get the chance to test their mental strength as they put their best foot forward to raise vital funds for Myton.

A bucket list item for many, these type of challenges usually sell out quickly, so early sign-up is advised.

Hot coals.

Rebecca Richards, events manager for The Myton Hospices, said: “We are delighted to offer the two new fabulous events to the Myton fundraising calendar and hope lots of people will sign up and help us raise as much money as possible to support our vital work caring for patients across Coventry and Warwickshire with life-limiting illnesses.

“Your support has never been more important to us – or those patients – and we know we will have some great fun at the same time as some great fundraising.”