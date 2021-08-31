Digital expert appointed to help Warwickshire businesses embrace digital technology

From the left, Lorna Varney (marketing executive, Made Smarter West Midlands), Jit Gatcha (IDTS, Made Smarter, Black Country and Wolverhampton), Sarah Gambrall (project lead, Made Smarter West Midlands), Paul Sullivan (IDTS, Made Smarter, Coventry and Warwickshire) and Martyn Mangan (IDTS, Made Smarter, Worcestershire). Photo supplied

Digital technology specialists have been appointed across the West Midlands to 'boost productivity and growth' as part of the £1.9 million Made Smarter programme.

Five digital experts will be sharing their knowledge to improve the digital skills of employees to make a difference to the day-to-day operations of small and medium sized manufacturing and engineering businesses through a variety of ways including reducing costs, improving manufacturing times or helping to win more overseas contracts.

The region is divided into six growth hub areas and Coventry and Warwickshire will be covered by Paul Sullivan.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) Growth Hub is leading the one-year Made Smarter scheme with the region’s other Growth Hubs.

The West Midlands Growth Hubs are working closely with the West Midlands Combined Authority and their strategic partners WMG, at the University of Warwick, and the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) in Coventry.

Paul Sullivan’s career over the last 40 years has been in business development across a variety of sectors working with some of the most iconic brands in the world – including Jaguar, Aston Martin and Bentley – and he has extensive experience in body structure and new vehicle development from concept design to product launch.

Paul has worked closely with many Government bodies especially in international trade and he has also worked with the UK Growth Hubs, The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders and the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce where he has been a board member and President for over 20 years.

“West Midlands SMEs are very enthusiastic about Made Smarter as it gives them a route to examine their strategy towards adopting digital technologies,” he said.

“The majority of companies need support in developing a strategy in readiness for Industry 4.0 and want to just understand what that means.

“We have some of the world’s leading R&D centres here in the Midlands and it is important to share their knowledge within the SME community to ensure they are operating with the

latest machinery and software. The impartial advice given is critical, as we find SMEs have differing needs in their digital journey.”

Craig Humphrey, managing director of the CWLEP Growth Hub, said: “Made Smarter is a significant investment into our region’s manufacturing base aimed at making them more competitive, productive, resilient and efficient.

“We have put together a team with an excellent pedigree and deep understanding of manufacturing processes that covers the whole of the West Midlands.

“Their knowledge will support businesses with the adoption of digital technology and more importantly the ability to translate that technology into a language that the sector understands at a local level.”